BANGKOK Jan 16 Thailand's fourth-largest lender, Kasikornbank Pcl, said on Wednesday it aimed for 2013 loan growth of 9 to 11 percent, reflecting projected economic growth of about 5 percent.

The bank planned to curb its non-performing loans so that they would be no higher than 2.4 percent of total loans, a bank executive said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)