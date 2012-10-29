BANGKOK Oct 29 Kasikornbank Pcl :

* Aims for 2013 loan growth target of 9-10 percent, boosted by the country's economic growth, expected at about 5 percent, Chief Executive Officer Banthoon Lamsam told reporters

* Expects the bank's non-performing loans at about 2-3 percent of total lending next year

* The bank is aiming for loan growth of 9-11 percent in 2012 (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Ken Wills)