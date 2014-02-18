BANGKOK Feb 18 Kiatnakin Bank,
Thailand's tenth-largest lender by assets, cut its 2014 loan
growth forecast to a single digit from a previous forecast of 21
percent due to domestic political unrest and slowing economic
growth.
This was on assumption that the economy will grow 2.8
percent this year versus previous forecast of 4.3 percent, the
bank's president, Aphinant Klewpatinond, told reporters on
Tuesday.
The bank's non-performing loans have risen 0.5 percent in
January and the weaker economy could lead to an increase in bad
debt, he said.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)