BANGKOK, April 6 Thailand's king signed a new
constitution in a ceremony on Thursday, an essential step
towards holding an election that the military government has
promised to restore democracy after a 2014 coup.
In a nationwide broadcast, King Maha Vajiralongkorn was seen
signing the constitution, giving it royal endorsement and
setting in motion a process for Thailand's next general
election, expected late next year.
The constitution is Thailand's 20th since the end of
absolute monarchy in 1932 and critics of army rule say it will
still give the generals a powerful say over Thai politics for
years, if not decades.
The constitution is now due to be published in the Royal
Gazette, after which it becomes law.
