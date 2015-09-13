BANGKOK, Sept 13 Thailand's King Bhumibol
Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has received
treatment for a blood infection and lung inflammation, the
palace said on Sunday.
The 87-year-old monarch has been in Bangkok's Siriraj
hospital for more than three months and has been treated for
water on the brain since being admitted for a check-up in May.
He was treated for a chest infection on Monday.
Bhumibol's health is watched closely in Thailand, where he
is widely revered as a moral arbiter and symbol of continuity in
a country that has seen much upheaval during his 69-year reign.
The king had on Saturday developed high fever and had a
lower than normal concentration of blood oxygen, the palace said
in a statement.
"A blood examination found infection. X-ray results on the
chest found inflammation in the lower left lung," it said,
adding that his blood pressure was normal but fever remained.
Doctors adjusted antibiotics and administered additional
oxygen, the palace said.
Bhumibol has spent most of the past six years in hospital.
Most Thais have known no other monarch, and nervousness over the
succession has played into a decade of political division in
Thailand.
