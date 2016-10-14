BANGKOK Oct 14 The Thai central bank governor said on Friday there had been no abnormal speculation in the foreign exchange market a day after the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and the bank would support liquidity of the baht in the event of any tightening.

Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said financial markets were "relatively stable" on Friday.

"We have yet to find abnormal speculative financial market movements," Veerathai told reporters.

"The Bank of Thailand will monitor the situation closely at a difficult period for Thais in order to maintain confidence in the financial market, so the foreign exchange and bond markets can run smoothly without any bumps," he said.

"The BOT stands ready to support the liquidity of the Thai baht against the dollar."

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Editing by Robert Birsel)