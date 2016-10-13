WASHINGTON Oct 13 U.S. President Barack Obama offered condolences to the Thai people and the family of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died on Thursday at age 88.

"As the revered leader and only monarch that most Thais have ever known, His Majesty was a tireless champion of his country's development and demonstrated unflagging devotion to improving the standard of living of the Thai people," Obama said in a White House statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)