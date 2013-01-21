BANGKOK Jan 21 Krung Thai Bank, Thailand's second-largest lender, reported a 13 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Monday mainly due to lower provisions, strong loan growth and an extra gain from restructuring its insurance business.

The state-owned bank posted an October-December net profit of 906 million baht ($30.47 million), up from 805 million a year earlier when it booked unusually high provisions as a result of severe floods.

It had been expected to post a net profit of 4.6 billion for the quarter, according to 11 analyst polled by Reuters.

For 2012, Krung Thai Bank made a net profit of 23.6 billion baht, up 38 percent from 17.03 billion a year earlier.

The country's biggest state bank is expected to benefit from an upturn in Thai business investments and the government's infrastructure projects.

The government owns 55 percent of Krung Thai Bank through the Financial Institutions Development Fund, a unit of the central bank. ($1 = 29.73 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Paul Tait)