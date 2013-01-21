BANGKOK Jan 21 Krung Thai Bank,
Thailand's second-largest lender, reported a 13 percent rise in
quarterly net profit on Monday mainly due to lower provisions,
strong loan growth and an extra gain from restructuring its
insurance business.
The state-owned bank posted an October-December net profit
of 906 million baht ($30.47 million), up from 805 million a year
earlier when it booked unusually high provisions as a result of
severe floods.
It had been expected to post a net profit of 4.6 billion for
the quarter, according to 11 analyst polled by Reuters.
For 2012, Krung Thai Bank made a net profit of 23.6 billion
baht, up 38 percent from 17.03 billion a year earlier.
The country's biggest state bank is expected to benefit from
an upturn in Thai business investments and the government's
infrastructure projects.
The government owns 55 percent of Krung Thai Bank through
the Financial Institutions Development Fund, a unit of the
central bank.
($1 = 29.73 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Paul Tait)