BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BANGKOK Nov 4 Krung Thai Bank PCL, Thailand's second-largest lender by assets, said on Monday its 2013 loan growth will rise 10 percent this year, higher than its target of 7.5 percent, due to strong demand from small and medium-sized businesses and corporations.
Loan demand should also come from the retail segment, the bank's president, Vorapak Tanyawong, told reporters.
The state-controlled bank reported only a small rise in third-quarter net profit due to loan-loss provisions. At the end of the third quarter, its loans grew 10 percent year-to-date. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.