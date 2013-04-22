BANGKOK, April 22 Krung Thai Bank, Thailand's second-largest lender by assets, reported a 34 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Monday, due to rising loan growth, higher fee income and dividends from the state Vayupak fund.

The state-controlled bank posted net profit of 8.51 billion baht ($297 million) for January through March, up from 6.34 billion a year earlier, though it missed the 9.3 billion baht average forecast by 10 analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 28.65 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence and David Holmes)