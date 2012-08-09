BANGKOK Aug 9 Krung Thai Bank KTB.BK , Thailand second largest lender, said on Thursday it plans to raise 35.23 billion baht ($1.12 billion) via a rights issue.

The state-run bank told the stock exchange it will sell up to 2.79 billion new shares at 12.60 baht each with a ratio of one new share for four existing ones. ($1 = 31.52 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)