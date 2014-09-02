By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
| BANGKOK, Sept 2
BANGKOK, Sept 2 A British rights activist went
on trial in Bangkok on Tuesday accused of defaming a leading
Thai fruit company in the first of a series of criminal and
civil lawsuits filed against him by the firm.
The trial comes as civil society groups voice increasing
concern over what they say is a rise in the number of criminal
defamation cases brought by the military against rights workers
and journalists in an attempt to silence them.
The military has ruled in Thailand since a May 22 coup.
Tuesday's trial concerns the first of four cases brought
against Andy Hall, 34, by Natural Fruit Co. Ltd, one of
Thailand's largest pineapple processors and a major supplier of
fruit drinks to the European market, to go to court.
Natural Fruit accuses Hall of libel in a report published in
2013 that he helped author for Finnwatch, a Finland-based
watchdog group. The report pointed to alleged ill-treatment of
migrant workers at a factory owned by Natural Fruit, including
low pay and the confiscation of passports.
Natural Fruit denies the accusations.
The trial comes after Thailand was downgraded in June to the
lowest "Tier 3" status in the U.S. State Department's 2014
Trafficking in Persons Report for not fully complying with the
minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking.
Thailand's economy is heavily dependent on foreign migrant
labourers, mostly from Myanmar, who perform the jobs most Thais
are unwilling to do including work as farm hands and on rickety
fishing boats. Some are undocumented, or illegal, labourers,
which leaves them vulnerable to forced labour and trafficking.
Tuesday's trial concerns defamation charges brought against
Hall for an interview he gave to Qatar-based Al-Jazeera
television based on the report alleging rights abuses at Natural
Fruit. If found guilty, Hall faces up to seven years in prison.
"We're just going to fight it on the basis of public
interest," Hall told reporters.
Natural Fruit did not immediately respond to a request for
comment when contacted by Reuters.
Britain's Ethical Trading Initiative, an alliance of
companies, trade unions and NGOs whose members include British
supermarkets including Tesco and Sainsbury's, have called on the
Thai pineapple industry to drop the charges against Hall.
(Additional reporting by Juarawee Kittisilpa; Editing by Nick
Macfie)