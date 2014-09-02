(Repeates to remove "hold" from headline)
By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
BANGKOK, Sept 2 A British rights activist went
on trial in Bangkok on Tuesday accused by a Thai fruit company
of defamation in the first of a series of criminal and civil
lawsuits filed against him by the firm.
The company, Natural Fruit Co. Ltd, accuses the activist,
Andy Hall, 34, of libel in a report published in 2013 that he
helped author for Finnwatch, a Finland-based watchdog group. The
report pointed to alleged ill-treatment of migrant workers at a
factory owned by Natural Fruit, including low pay and the
confiscation of passports.
Natural Fruit has denied the accusations.
Hall, speaking to reporters before the court session in
Bangkok on Tuesday, denied libelling the company. "We're just
going to fight it on the basis of public interest," he said.
Natural Fruit did not immediately respond to a request for
comment on Tuesday when contacted by Reuters.
Finnwatch said the Thai fruit industry should reform.
"Instead of issuing threats and exploiting workers, it is
time the industry changed its approach," Finnwatch Executive
Director Sonja Vartiala said in a statement last week.
"Otherwise, there is a danger companies and consumers will
no longer want to buy Thai products."
The trial comes as civil society groups voice increasing
concern over what they say is a rise in the number of criminal
defamation cases brought by the military against rights workers
and journalists in an attempt to silence them.
The military, which has ruled in Thailand since a May 22
coup, has no connection with the case against Hall.
The trial that began on Tuesday concerns the first of four
cases brought against Hall by Natural Fruit, one of Thailand's
largest pineapple processors and a major supplier of fruit
drinks to the European market.
The trial comes after Thailand was downgraded in June to the
lowest "Tier 3" status in the U.S. State Department's 2014
Trafficking in Persons Report for not fully complying with the
minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking.
The State Department did not identify any companies in the
report.
Thailand's economy is heavily dependent on foreign migrant
labourers, mostly from Myanmar, who perform the jobs most Thais
are unwilling to do including work as farm hands and on rickety
fishing boats. Some are undocumented, or illegal, labourers,
which leaves them vulnerable to forced labour and trafficking.
Tuesday's trial concerns defamation charges brought against
Hall for an interview he gave to Qatar-based Al-Jazeera
television based on the report alleging rights abuses at Natural
Fruit. If found guilty, Hall faces up to seven years in prison.
Britain's Ethical Trading Initiative, an alliance of
companies, trade unions and NGOs whose members include British
supermarkets including Tesco and Sainsbury's, have called on the
Thai pineapple industry to drop the charges against Hall.
(Additional reporting by Juarawee Kittisilpa; Editing by Nick
Macfie and Robert Birsel)