BANGKOK Dec 16 Thai transsexual ladyboys
are taking to the air as flight attendants for a new airline, a
move that some said could be a key step towards still broader
acceptance in a nation where they are already unusually visible.
Known as "katoeys" or "ladyboys," transgenders and
transsexuals hold mainstream jobs in a variety of fields in
Thailand. They are especially common in cosmetics shops or
health stores, which almost always have a ladyboy shop
assistant.
Working for new charter airline PC Air, transsexual flight
attendants including 22-year-old Tanyarat Jirapatpakorn made
their debut on a flight from Bangkok to the southern city of
Surat Thani on Thursday, serving drinks and snacks and carrying
out safety demonstrations.
"This is the beginning of the acceptance of transsexuals in
Thailand, giving the opportunity for us to work in various
fields," said Tanyarat.
"Maybe in the future we can get any job that transsexuals
never did before, such as police, soldiers or even pilots."
PC Air, whose name comes from the initials of president
Peter Chan, originally planned only to hire male and female
flight attendants, but changed its mind after more than 100
transsexuals and transvestites applied as well.
Four were chosen, along with 19 female and 7 male flight
attendants. The airline said qualifications for the ladyboy
flight attendants were the same as for female flight attendants,
with the additional provisos that they be like women in how they
walked and talked, and have a feminine voice.
Chan, the airline president, said the ladyboy flight
attendants actually might have a special advantage.
"They might provide better services because they understand
both males and females. And they're well trained according to
the aviation standard," he added.
The new recruits were chosen in February and have been
training since in security measures, in-flight services, and
make-up application.
PC Air flies domestically as well as to several Asian
destinations, including Japan and South Korea.
(Reporting by Jutarat Skulpichetrat; editing by Elaine Lies and
Jonathan Thatcher)