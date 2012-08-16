* Work in progress on relocation and preparation
* Expect to begin construction in late 2012
* Shares underperform market on concerns about project delay
(Adds details, background)
By Pisit Changplayngam and Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, Aug 16 Work has resumed on a
controversial $3.5 billion dam across the Mekong River in Laos,
its Thai developer said on Thursday, contradicting Laotian
assurances it had been suspended following protests over its
environmental impact.
Laos agreed in December to suspend the Xayaburi dam project
and said on July 13 work had stopped after neighbours Cambodia
and Vietnam repeatedly expressed concern that the 1,285 megawatt
dam would harm migratory fish and the livelihood of downstream
villages.
"We are still working on the project. We haven't received a
formal letter from the Lao government that we should suspend or
put the project on hold," Plew Trivisvavet, Chief Executive
Officer at Thailand's Ch Karnchang Pcl, told reporters.
The government of Laos made no immediate comment.
The dam would be the first along the main stream of the
Mekong in Southeast Asia. It is at the heart of landlocked Laos'
ambitions to become the hydropower battery of Southeast Asia,
with Thailand the main buyer of the energy. Environmentalists
fear it could clear the way for more dams across the mighty
Mekong, one of Asia's biggest rivers.
On Dec. 8, the Mekong River Commission, comprising Cambodia,
Laos, Thailand and Vietnam, said member governments agreed to
approach the Japanese government and other international
development partners to further study the dam's implications
before giving Laos the go-ahead to continue construction.
But Ch Karnchang, the dam's main contractor, expects to
begin construction of a reservoir at the site later this year,
said Plew. "We have entered the area for some relocation work
and to prepare for the construction of the reservoir," he said.
ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS
Communist Laos has hailed Xayaburi as a model for clean,
green energy that will stimulate its tiny $6 billion economy and
improve the lives of its 5.9 million people, over a quarter of
whom live below the poverty line, many without electricity.
It is the first of 11 dams planned in the lower Mekong that
are projected to generate 8 percent of energy-hungry Southeast
Asia's power by 2025.
Environmentalists say Xayaburi could block the flow of
nutrient-rich sediment to southern Vietnam's rice-growing Mekong
Delta. State-controlled media in Vietnam have been
uncharacteristically critical of the dam.
According to a study by the Mekong River Commission, an
inter-government agency, the proposed 11 dams would turn 55
percent of the river into reservoirs, resulting in estimated
agricultural losses of more than $500 million a year and cutting
the average protein intake of Thai and Lao people by 30 percent.
China has built four dams on the upper river, closer to its
source, but they are equally controversial. Activists say they
were responsible for a 2010 drought that sent lower Mekong water
levels to their lowest in half a century.
Ch Karnchang's 50 percent-owned subsidiary, Xayaburi Power
Co, has received a 29-year concession contract from the Laotian
government to operate the dam's power plant.
Other shareholders in Xayaburi Power include Natee Synergy
Co, a unit of PTT Pcl, Thailand's largest energy firm,
with a 25 percent stake. Thailand's Electricity Generating Co
has 12.5 percent, and Bangkok Expressway Pcl
has 7.5 percent.
Xayaburi Power plans to sell the power to state-run
Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, the country's sole
power distributor, in 2019, Plew said, adding Ch Karnchang
planned to book revenue of about 4 billion baht ($127 million)
from the project this year.
Kasem Prunratanamata, head of research at CIMB Securities in
Bangkok, said the Xayaburi dam has put pressure on Ch
Karnchang's stock over concerns the environmental impact would
lead to delays and raise costs.
Ch Karnchang shares have fallen 9 percent in the last 12
months, underperforming a 13 percent gain in Bangkok's broad
index. By the midday break, the stock was unchanged at 7
baht, in line with a 0.3 percent rise in the main index.
($1 = 31.5500 Thai baht)
(Editing by Jason Szep and Daniel Magnowski)