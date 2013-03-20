By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
A television show is testing
the boundaries of controversial laws protecting Thailand's
monarchy, drawing a rebuke from the army chief and criticism
from a government minister who ruled out changes to the
country's draconian lese-majeste rules.
Thailand's 85-year-old King Bhumibol Adulyadej is often
portrayed as an almost divine figure, but this view is hard to
challenge when the world's toughest lese-majeste laws can make
anything deemed an insult or a threat to the monarchy punishable
by up to 15 years in jail.
State-owned Thai Public Broadcast Service (Thai PBS)
broadcast a rare debate starting last week on the merits and
misfires of the lese-majeste law, featuring a historian, a
former foreign minister, a self-proclaimed "ultra-royalist" and
an opponent of the monarchy.
Part of one episode in the week-long series covered the
nature of public loyalty displayed towards the monarchy and
whether it was genuine, something rarely questioned. Another
episode showed a heated debate between the ultra-royalist and
the critic on whether the lese-majeste laws should be amended.
Protests from ultra-royalists prompted the television
station to delay airing the fifth and final episode on Friday.
But it went out, unadvertised, on Monday evening.
General Prayuth Chan-ocha, chief of the army which is seen
as a bastion of royal support and has a long record of
intervention in politics, questioned whether the programme was
appropriate given recent political conflict.
"The TV show and its contents are allowed by law but we
should consider if it was appropriate. If you think Thailand and
its monarchy and its laws are making you uncomfortable, then you
should go live elsewhere," Prayuth told reporters.
Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was toppled by the
military in 2006, when he was accused of republican sympathies,
which he denied. His sister, Yingluck, is prime minister and has
refused to meddle with the lese-majeste laws, despite pressure
from some in the pro-Thaksin "red shirt" movement.
Even though the king said in 2005 he should not be above
criticism, the number of lese-majeste cases has mounted
dramatically during the political turbulence that followed the
2006 coup against Thaksin.
A government minister reiterated on Wednesday the
administration would not touch the law.
"I agree with what Prayuth said," Deputy Prime Minister
Chalerm Yoobumrung told reporters. "The government doesn't agree
with changing Thailand's laws protecting the monarchy."
"CONSTRUCTIVE DEBATE"
The director of Thai PBS, Somchai Suwannaban, said the
country needed an open debate on the law.
"The law protecting the monarchy is being debated
underground. We need constructive public debate to preserve the
monarchy as it is an essential part of Thai culture," he said.
The average jail term of 20 convictions under the law over
the past year was eight years, according to the Office of the
Judiciary.
In the latest case, a former magazine editor was jailed for
10 years after he was found guilty of publishing articles
defaming the king.
But some analysts say the law could be counter-productive.
"One has to wonder, at what point the use of lese-majeste,
intended to protect the institution of the monarchy, begins to
work against the long-term interests of the monarchy," David
Streckfuss, a Thai-based scholar who monitors lese-majeste laws,
told a recent seminar on freedom of speech.
A parliamentary panel will decide on Wednesday whether to
take up complaints against Thai PBS over the show. Police often
feel obliged to investigate every complaint of lese-majeste, no
matter how trivial, since not to do so might expose them to
accusations of disrespect.
The king has spent the last three years in hospital being
treated for ill health. Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn has yet to
command the same popular support as his father, but journalists
in Thailand raising the issue of the royal succession risk jail
due to the law shielding the king, queen, crown prince or regent
from criticism.
