BANGKOK Nov 23 Two senior Thai policemen face
royal insult charges, a national police spokesman said on
Sunday, and warrants have been issued for their arrest, the
latest in a mounting number of lese-majeste cases following a
coup in May.
Thailand's lese-majeste law is the world's harshest and
makes it a crime to defame, insult or threaten the king, queen
or heir to the throne or regent.
Those who are convicted face up to 15 years in jail.
Police spokesman Police Lieutenant General Prawut
Thavornsiri named the officers as Police Lieutenant General
Pongpat Chayaphan, commissioner of the Central Investigation
Bureau, and his deputy Police Major General Kowit Wongrungroj.
"Pongpat and Kowit have been charged with violating the
lese-majeste law on top of other (criminal) charges," Prawut
told Reuters, giving no further details.
Thailand's army seized power on May 22 saying it needed to
restore order after months of street protests that helped
overthrow an elected government. Prayuth Chan-ocha, the former
army chief who led the coup and was appointed prime minister in
August, is a self-proclaimed royalist and has vowed to root out
critics of the monarchy.
Years of political strife between the Bangkok-based
establishment and former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who
was ousted by the army in 2006, centres partly around anxiety
over the issue of royal succession.
King Bhumibol Adulyadej, 86, is seen as a unifying figure in
Thailand and his health is a matter of public concern. His son
and presumed heir, Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn, does not command
his father's popular support.
Bhumibol was admitted to Bangkok's Siriraj hospital last
month with an inflammation of his gallbladder, which was removed
through surgery. On Friday the palace said doctors had advised
the king to cancel a planned meeting with two government
ministers, something that has raised concern over the state of
his health.
(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Panarat Thepgumpanat;
Editing by Jeremy Laurence)