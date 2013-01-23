* Strict laws in Thailand prohibit debate on monarchy
* Rights groups and EU condemn sentence
(Adds comment from UN Commissioner paragraphs 6,7)
By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
BANGKOK, Jan 23 A former Thai magazine editor
was jailed for 10 years on Wednesday for insulting the royal
family under the country's draconian lese-majeste law, a
sentence that drew condemnation from international rights groups
and the European Union.
Somyot Prueksakasemsuk was found guilty of publishing
articles defaming King Bhumibol Adulyadej in 2010 when he was
editor of a magazine devoted to self-exiled former Prime
Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
The articles criticised the role of a fictional character
meant to represent the king, public prosecutors said in a July
2011 report. Discussions about the role of the monarchy are
forbidden.
"The accused is a journalist who had a duty to check the
facts in these articles before publishing them. He knew the
content defamed the monarchy but allowed their publication
anyway," a judge said in passing sentence.
The magazine, whose English title is Voice of Taksin, a play
on words meaning "Voice of the Oppressed", was shut down shortly
before Somyot's arrest, said Thida Thawornseth, a leader of the
pro-Thaksin "red shirt" movement.
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi
Pillay described the sentence as "a setback for the protection
and promotion of human rights in Thailand".
Pillay said in a statement from her office in Geneva, "The
court's decision is the latest indication of a disturbing trend
in which lese-majeste charges are used for political purposes."
The European Union Delegation to Thailand said the verdict
and sentence undermined the right to freedom of expression.
"At the same time, it affects Thailand's image as a free and
democratic society," it said in a statement.
New York-based Human Rights Watch said the ruling was "more
about Somyot's strong support for amending the lese-majeste law
than about any harm incurred by the monarchy".
Rights groups say the lese-majeste law is used by Thailand's
powerful elite to silence political opponents, including
supporters of pro-Thaksin groups.
"The lese-majeste law works against the long-term interests
of the Thai monarchy," said David Streckfuss, a Thailand-based
independent scholar and lese-majeste expert. "To a society that
is becoming ever more politically conscious, the holding and
trying of defendants seems arbitrary, petty and a clear
violation of human rights."
Somyot, who was jailed for an additional year on an
unrelated defamation conviction, was arrested on the
lese-majeste charge while Oxford-educated, pro-establishment
Abhisit Vejjajiva was prime minister.
Current Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Thaksin's
sister, promised to amend the law during her 2011 election
campaign but has rowed back on that since coming to office,
causing divisions among her supporters.
Websites accused of defaming the royal family are frequently
shut down.
"Thailand's 2007 Computer Crimes Act effectively muzzles
those who want to express an honest opinion and 75 percent of
websites shut down since it came into force have been because of
so-called anti-monarchy content," said Sawatree Suksri, a
criminal law lecturer at Thammasart University in Bangkok.
Convictions under the law carry a maximum jail term of 15
years.
The 85-year-old king, who has been in hospital since 2009,
is seen by many in Thailand as a unifying, semi-divine father
figure.
National unease over what follows his reign has contributed
to tensions in the country since before Thaksin was toppled by
the military in 2006, leaving the country divided broadly
between royalists and nationalists on the one side and Thaksin's
mostly lower-class supporters on the other.
