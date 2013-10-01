BANGKOK Oct 1 A Thai court sentenced on Tuesday
the founder of a pro-royalist protest movement to 2 years in
jail for insulting the monarchy by repeating comments deemed
offensive made by a political rival.
Businessman Sondhi Limthongkul led so-called yellow shirt
protests from 2005 to 2008 that undermined two governments led,
or backed, by ousted former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.
"The accused had no reason to repeat comments made by a
political rival in a public space as repeating them made those
words known to an even wider audience," a judge told a Bangkok
court.
Thailand's 85-year-old King Bhumibol Adulyadej is often
portrayed as an almost divine figure and, under tough
lese-majeste laws, anything deemed an insult or a threat to the
monarchy is punishable by up to 15 years in jail.
Critics say the law can be misused by political factions or
even individuals to discredit and silence opponents.
The case of Sondhi, a former media tycoon, showed that even
supporters of the monarchy can ran afoul of the law, said Sunai
Phasuk, senior researcher on Thailand at Human Rights Watch.
"There seems to be no limit to who can be targeted by
lese-majeste laws, it doesn't matter which side of the political
equation the person belongs to," Sunai told Reuters.
Sondhi, who survived an assassination attempt by
unidentified gunmen four years ago, was in court but did not
comment.
The comments that landed him in trouble were first made in a
speech by a rival activist, Daranee Charnchoengsilpakul, a
supporter of a pro-Thaksin "red-shirt" movement. She was
sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2011 for the remarks.
Sondhi has said in the past that he only repeated the
comments to show the public that Daranee had committed
lese-majeste in her speech.
He has also said that the charges against him originated
from unidentified political rivals and that he had had no
intention of breaking the lese-majeste laws.
Sondhi was granted bail after posting 500,000 baht
($16,000)in bail. His lawyer, Suwat Apaipakdi, said Sondhi would
appeal the verdict in the Supreme Court.
Rivalry between supporters of the royalist-military
establishment and their opponents, most of whom support Thaksin,
has divided Thailand since the former telecoms tycoon was ousted
in a 2006 military coup.
($1 = 31.2800 baht)
