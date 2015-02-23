(Adds detail, comment, context)
By Aukkarapon Niyomyat
BANGKOK Feb 23 Thailand sentenced two students
to jail on Monday for 2-1/2 years for insulting the monarchy in
a university play, in a case which drew dozens of activists to a
protest outside the court in defiance of a ban on
demonstrations.
The country has been under martial law since a May coup. The
convictions come amid anxiety over the health of ailing King
Bhumibol Adulyadej, 87, and the issue of royal succession.
Thailand's lese-majeste law is the world's harshest and
makes it a crime to defame, insult or threaten the king, queen
or heir to the throne or regent. The junta has stepped up a
campaign against perceived insults to the monarchy since it took
power.
Patiwat Saraiyaem, 23, and Porntip Mankong, 26, were both
convicted on a count of lese-majeste, which carries a maximum of
15 years in prison.
"Both suspects violated the 112 law and receive a five- year
prison sentence ... reduced by half," a judge said, referring to
the penal code section.
The term was cut because both confessed, the judge said.
Patiwat appeared in court in leg irons. The pair were
arrested in August over a satirical play they put on more than a
year earlier at Bangkok's Thammasat University.
The play, called 'The Wolf Bride', marked the 40th
anniversary of an October 1973 military crackdown on a
pro-democracy student protest at the university. Set in a
fictional kingdom, it featured a fictional king and his adviser.
In Thailand, lese-majeste complaints can be filed by anyone,
against anyone, and are always investigated by police.
Pornthip, who directed the play, said she was not afraid of
prison.
"I've learned many things - dancing, playing music and I've
made many friends," Pornthip told reporters before the verdict,
referring to her time in detention since her arrest.
About 40 student gathered outside the court wearing white
shirts with the words "We are friends" in Thai and English. Some
raised a three-finger salute that has come to represent
opposition to the junta.
The declining health of King Bhumibol, the world's
longest-reigning monarch, has formed the backdrop to Thailand's
10-year political crisis spawned by competition for power
between populist former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and
the establishment dominated by the royalist military.
The king has long been seen as a figure of unity above the
political fray. Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn has yet to
command his father's level of popular support.
Pornthip's mother, Nuan Mangkong, told reporters the pair
would not appeal: "We want this matter over."
