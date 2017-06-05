BANGKOK, June 5 The former chairman of
Thailand's Land and Houses Pcl, a real estate firm with
interests in banking and the financial sector, was charged with
money laundering on Monday, police said.
Anant Asavabhokhin resigned last month from his position as
chairman of LH Financial Group, which he had held
since 2009, following a police summons over land sales tied to
an embezzlement case of the Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative,
which lost millions of dollars. He denied any wrongdoing to
reporters.
"We filed charges of conspiring and money laundering,"
Kajornsak Puttanuparb, a public prosecutor, told reporters.
"Anant denied the charges."
Thailand's Department of Special Investigation, under the
justice ministry, said Anant was found to have links to a 46-rai
(7.4-hectare) land purchase by the former president of the
Klongchan Credit Union, Supachai Srisupa-aksorn, who is serving
a 16-year prison term for embezzlement.
Anant told reporters he needed 60 days to prepare documents
to counter the accusations.
He added that he does not know Supachai.
The case is part of a larger investigation involving the
controversial Dhammakaya temple, whose former abbot, Phra
Dhammachayo, 72, is wanted on charges of money laundering and
encroachment on public land.
In March, police raided the temple compound, but failed to
find Phra Dhammachayo.
There have been 350 cases against him and his temple so far.
