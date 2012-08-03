By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
BANGKOK, August 3
BANGKOK, August 3 Bangkok is a city of
contradictions. With its luxury shopping malls, unparallelled
spas, gilded temples and racy nightlife, the city remains one of
the most popular destinations in Southeast Asia.
Here are some suggestions to help you make the most of a
48-hour visit.
FRIDAY
6 pm - Celebrate the start of your weekend with a drink at
Sky Bar on the 63rd floor of lebua at State Tower and be
mesmerised by the breathtaking views of Bangkok and the Chao
Phraya river that winds its way around the city. Listen to a
live band while sipping a cocktail at one of the world's highest
open air bars, popular with locals and tourists alike. Opening
hours: 6 p.m - 1 a.m (weather permitting)
8 p.m - No visitor to Bangkok should miss out on a dinner by
the river. Supatra River House serves up authentic Thai cuisine
and is the former home of a Thai noblewoman, offering a private
dining area for large groups. Feast on classics like pomelo
salad with seafood and massaman beef curry while taking in a
Thai-classical dance performance by the famed Patravadi Theater
dance school (www.supatrariverhouse.net).
After dinner, take a stroll by the river then cross over to
the Grand Palace side, taking in the glittering rooftops and
Temple of the Emerald Buddha. For a taste of Bangkok's
backpacker trail, finish the night off at Brick Bar in bustling
Khao San Road.(www.brickbarkhaosan.com)
SATURDAY
8 a.m. - Fuel up on a hearty breakfast at Gastro 1/6,
tucked away in the heart of the city. The egg and potato fritta
with Spanish ham is a favorite with regular customers at this
unpretentious garden cafe, an ideal spot to read your weekend
magazines and grab coffee before starting your day (Gastro 1/6,
RMA Institute, Soi Sai Namthip 2, Sukhumvit Soi 26)
9:30 a.m - Beat the crowds and take the skytrain to the
Chatuchak weekend market, home to over 15,000 market stalls. You
can find just about anything here from indoor plants and garden
furniture to cowboy boots and silver jewellery. Try your hand at
bargaining and pick up a few souvenirs.(www.chatuchak.org)
11 a.m - If all that shopping has left your legs sore, head
to the up-and-coming Ari neigbourhood for a professional massage
at Body Tune and feel your tension melt away with a 60 minute,
90 minute or 120 minute traditional Thai massage. If it's your
first time experiencing a Thai massage, ask your your therapist
to go easy on the stretching! (www.bodytune.co.th)
12 p.m. - Set your tastebuds alight with a traditional meal
from the northeast rice-growing region of Thailand, known as
Isaan, at Som Tam Bangkok. Order roast chicken, spicy papaya
salad and sticky rice and wait for the flavours to kick in. Wash
it all down with one of the local Thai beers and picture
yourself in a rice field outside of Bangkok (Somtam Bangkok, 9
Ari Soi 3, Bangkok)
4 p.m. - Pop in to one of the many art galleries-cum-coffee
shops along Phra Athit road, a stone's throw away from the Grand
Palace. This road is popular with students from nearby
Thammasart University and is the perfect place for afternoon
tea. Take a moment to people-watch at the park next to Phra
Sumen Fort where old and young come for evening exercise.
5 p.m. - Visit Wat Pho temple, home to the Reclining Buddha
and the Wat Pho Thai Massage school. Pick up some Thai herbal
compress balls for a do-it-yourself home solution to sore
muscles. For a well-deserved sundowner and a picturesque view of
the Temple of Dawn head to Amorosa on the top floor of Arun
Residence (www.arunresidence.com).
7 p.m. - For a unique fine-dining experience reserve a table
at Bo.lan, which means "ancient" in Thai and is also formed from
the name of the restaurant's two owners, who both worked as
chefs at the Michelin-starred Nahm Thai restaurant in London.
Dinner here is a tribute to fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.
Don't know what to pick? Try their seasonal tasting
menu(www.bolan.co.th)
9 p.m. - Start your night in Sukhumvit Soi 11, home to many
of Bangkok's coolest bars and clubs. Sit in your own cocoon seat
in the middle of a partially sand-filled bar at Nest in Le Fenix
hotel and join locals and expats for a pre-party drink
(www.lefenix-sukhumvit.com). Get your dancing shoes on and head
to Bed Supperclub with the beautiful people. A club, restaurant
and art gallery merged into one futuristic settling, Bed
routinely hosts nights featuring international deejays. Leave
your flip flops at the hotel, the club operates a strict dress
code(www.bedsupperclub.com).
SUNDAY
9 a.m. - If you're up this early, you're a champion to have
survived a night out in Bangkok! Soak up last night's alcohol
with one of the many brunch options on Kuppadeli's menu. Plan
the day ahead while tucking in to your eggs benedict or
caramelised french toast (www.kuppadeli.com)
11 a.m. - Time for some more retail therapy. Visit the Jim
Thompson House, a complex of teak traditional Thai homes turned
into a museum of antiques and Southeast Asian art
(www.jimthompson.com). Once the home of American silk merchant
Jim Thompson, who launched Thai silk to the West before
mysteriously disappearing, the compound features a shop and
outdoor restaurants.
1 p.m. - Craving a culinary change? Experience brunch at
Tables, in the Grand Hyatt Erawan hotel, a European restaurant
where meals are cooked tableside with great showmanship. The
Sunday brunch buffet includes all-time favourites including
lobster, oysters on ice and
champagne.(www.bangkok.grand.hyatt.com)
3 p.m. - After a leisurely meal, take a very short walk to
the busy Erawan Shrine in the heart of Bangkok's shopping
district and watch as a steady stream of people pay their
respects to the statue of Brama, the Hindu god of Creation. Many
locals believe a floral garland or fruit offering to the shrine
helps grant wishes.
4 p.m. - Take in a Muay Thai boxing fight at Ratchadamnoen
stadium and watch as this martial art is carried out to the
sound of traditional wind and string instruments, leaving you
energised and ready to take on another night in Bangkok.
