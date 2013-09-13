BANGKOK, Sept 13 Thai brokerages will engage in
less short-term trading of securities that they own, after
retail investors complained that volatility caused by the
transactions has reduced the value of their portfolios, the
country's brokerage association said.
Retail investors have complained on social network websites
that brokerages buying and selling orders on the same day or
over a few days caused unusual volatility of the Stock Exchange
of Thailand index in recent weeks.
The index closed sharply lower on Sept. 3 and 4 after rising
earlier in the trading sessions. Retail investors have said that
such swings enable brokerages to profit at the expense of their
clients, said the Association of Thai Securities Companies
chairwoman Pattera Dilokrungthirapop on Friday.
Brokerages were net sellers of more than 8 billion baht
($252.05 million) worth of shares from proprietary accounts in
the last three months, according to data on the stock exchange
website.
Brokerages' proprietary accounts, of which 60 percent are
used for short-term trading, generate significant profit from
sharp stock market gains, Pattera said.
The association has instructed members to limit trading to
50 percent of their shareholder equity from 75 percent,
effective Nov. 1, and to establish a means of ensuring
compliance, Pattera told reporters after a meeting of brokerage
representatives called in response to the complaints.
It will also require brokerages pay commission on
proprietary trading, said Pattera, who is also chief executive
of DBS Vickers Securities Co.
The association represents 37 domestic and foreign
brokerages including market-leader Maybank Kim Eng Securities
(Thailand) and second-ranked Kasikorn Securities, a
unit of Kasikornbank.
Foreign brokerages include UBS, CLSA and
Malaysia's CIMB Group.
($1 = 31.7400 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong;
Editing by Christopher Cushing)