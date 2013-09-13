BANGKOK, Sept 13 Thai brokerages will engage in less short-term trading of securities that they own, after retail investors complained that volatility caused by the transactions has reduced the value of their portfolios, the country's brokerage association said.

Retail investors have complained on social network websites that brokerages buying and selling orders on the same day or over a few days caused unusual volatility of the Stock Exchange of Thailand index in recent weeks.

The index closed sharply lower on Sept. 3 and 4 after rising earlier in the trading sessions. Retail investors have said that such swings enable brokerages to profit at the expense of their clients, said the Association of Thai Securities Companies chairwoman Pattera Dilokrungthirapop on Friday.

Brokerages were net sellers of more than 8 billion baht ($252.05 million) worth of shares from proprietary accounts in the last three months, according to data on the stock exchange website.

Brokerages' proprietary accounts, of which 60 percent are used for short-term trading, generate significant profit from sharp stock market gains, Pattera said.

The association has instructed members to limit trading to 50 percent of their shareholder equity from 75 percent, effective Nov. 1, and to establish a means of ensuring compliance, Pattera told reporters after a meeting of brokerage representatives called in response to the complaints.

It will also require brokerages pay commission on proprietary trading, said Pattera, who is also chief executive of DBS Vickers Securities Co.

The association represents 37 domestic and foreign brokerages including market-leader Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) and second-ranked Kasikorn Securities, a unit of Kasikornbank.

Foreign brokerages include UBS, CLSA and Malaysia's CIMB Group. ($1 = 31.7400 Thai baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Christopher Cushing)