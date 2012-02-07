BRIEF-Halogen Software says to be acquired by Saba Software
* Board supports an all-cash purchase price of C$12.50 per share
BANGKOK Feb 7 Thailand's central bank said on Tuesday that April 9 would be a special holiday for financial institutions, it said on its website www.bot.or.th
The holiday comes after a cabinet decision last week to make the day a special government holiday for the cremation of Princess Bejaratana, who died in July last year. Bejaratana was daughter of King Vajiravudh, who reigned from 1910 to 1925.
(Reporting by Boontiwa Wichakul; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)
* Board supports an all-cash purchase price of C$12.50 per share
* Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc reports 6.6 percent passive stake in tetra technologies inc as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kPQByw) Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Feb 23 Germany's record budget surplus is not as big as it seems and the federal government's fiscal room to maneuver is rather limited, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.