BANGKOK Feb 7 Thailand's central bank said on Tuesday that April 9 would be a special holiday for financial institutions, it said on its website www.bot.or.th

The holiday comes after a cabinet decision last week to make the day a special government holiday for the cremation of Princess Bejaratana, who died in July last year. Bejaratana was daughter of King Vajiravudh, who reigned from 1910 to 1925.

(Reporting by Boontiwa Wichakul; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)