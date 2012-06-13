BANGKOK, June 13 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2355 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 .SPX 1324.18 1.17% 15.250
USD/JPY JPY= 79.54 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 1.6557 -- -0.008
SPOT GOLD XAU= 1608.79 -0.04% -0.710
US CRUDE CLc1 83.19 -0.16% -0.130
DOW JONES .DJI 12573.80 1.31% 162.57
ASIA ADRS .BKAS 113.81 1.73% 1.93
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on higher U.S. market, Europe
worries cap
SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore, Thai stocks close higher; others slip
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SRIRACHA CONSTRUCTION PCL
A construction firm specialising in piping fabrication and
mechanical equipment installation plans to sell 78.25 million
shares in an initial public offering on June 22 and June 25-26
in its listing on the Thai stock exchange on July 2, a
source close to the deal told Reuters.
The IPO price is expected to be set on June 20 or June 21.
-- ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL
The utility firm told the exchange on Tuesday it completed
the purchase of an additional 46 percent stake in Philippine
power project Quezon Power Ltd Co., and a 100 percent ownership
in Philippine power management firm InterGen Management Services
Ltd for a combined $375 million.
-- SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL
Siam Commercial Bank said on Tuesday it might raise its loan
growth target for this year after strong loan growth in the
first four months of the year, a company executive told
reporters on Tuesday.
-- SIAM CEMENT PCL
Thailand's biggest industrial conglomerate said on Tuesday
its subsidiary SCG Paper Pcl has signed a joint venture deal
with subsidiaries of Japan's Nippon Paper Group for a new
machine-glazed paper project worth 2.2 billion baht ($67
million).
-- THAICOM PCL
Telecoms regulator National Broadcasting and
Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) said on Tuesday it expected
to decide in one or two weeks on whether it would grant a
licence for Thaicom's Thaicom 7 satellite.
-- HOME PRODUCT CENTER PCL
Thailand's biggest retailer of building materials said on
Tuesday it had spent more than 320 million baht ($10.13 million)
to open a new branch in the southern town of Hat yai which would
help boost its revenue.
($1 = 31.6 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)