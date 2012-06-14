BANGKOK, June 14 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2359 GMT -----------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 .SPX 1314.88 -0.7% -9.300
USD/JPY JPY= 79.39 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 1.608 -- 0.009
SPOT GOLD XAU= 1616.93 -0.01% -0.150
US CRUDE CLc1 82.58 -0.05% -0.040
DOW JONES .DJI 12496.38 -0.62% -77.42
ASIA ADRS .BKAS 112.96 -0.75% -0.85
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares ease on weak US data, wary before Italy
debt sale
SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks dip on refiners; others mixed
STOCKS TO WATCH
- BEC WORLD PCL
The broadcaster said it expected a recovery in the
advertising industry, hit by floods last year, and higher
advertising rates to give it a record net profit this year.
- SHIN CORPORATION PCL, HEMARAJ LAND AND
DEVELOPMENT PCL
Shares in telecom firm Shin and industrial estate developer
Hemaraj would be added to the SET 50 index starting
from July 1, the stock exchange said.
MARKET NEWS
>Wall St sells off late, succumbs to Europe fears
>Bonds rise on weak U.S. data, strong 10-yr sale
>Euro buoyed by short-covering, Italy bond sale eyed
>Gold steady on soft US data after 4 days of gains
>Brent flat, U.S. crude down; OPEC meeting eyed
>Thai press digest
>Political risk box on Thailand
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
Thailand diary
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)