BANGKOK, June 15 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 .SPX 1329.1 1.08% 14.220 USD/JPY JPY= 79.45 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 1.6351 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD XAU= 1622.16 -0.01% -0.140 US CRUDE CLc1 84.32 0.49% 0.410 DOW JONES .DJI 12651.91 1.24% 155.53 ASIA ADRS .BKAS 113.56 0.53% 0.60 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares edge up as central banks stand ready to act SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at one-week low, Manila rise ends

STOCKS TO WATCH

- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL

Thailand's top oil and gas explorer said it plans to invest $2.6 billion in Southeast Asia over the next five years, mainly in Myanmar, and is on track to triple its production to 900,000 barrels per day by 2020.

- THAI OIL PCL

The country's biggest oil refiner said it aims to invest $1.84 billion in 2012-2016, mostly in the petrochemical business and expected a gross integrated margin, including its refinery and petrochemical businesses, of around $7-$8 a barrel in the second half.

MARKET NEWS >Wall St rises on news central banks primed to act >Bonds fall as stock gains; mixed 30 year sale >Euro firm on hopes of central bank action, soft US data >Gold steady on weak US data; all eyes on Greece >Oil rises as OPEC keeps output target steady >Thai press digest >Political risk box on Thailand

topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)