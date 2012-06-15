BANGKOK, June 15 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 .SPX 1329.1 1.08% 14.220
USD/JPY JPY= 79.45 0.09% 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 1.6351 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD XAU= 1622.16 -0.01% -0.140
US CRUDE CLc1 84.32 0.49% 0.410
DOW JONES .DJI 12651.91 1.24% 155.53
ASIA ADRS .BKAS 113.56 0.53% 0.60
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares edge up as central banks stand ready to
act
SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at one-week low, Manila rise ends
STOCKS TO WATCH
- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL
Thailand's top oil and gas explorer said it plans to invest
$2.6 billion in Southeast Asia over the next five years, mainly
in Myanmar, and is on track to triple its production to 900,000
barrels per day by 2020.
- THAI OIL PCL
The country's biggest oil refiner said it aims to invest
$1.84 billion in 2012-2016, mostly in the petrochemical business
and expected a gross integrated margin, including its refinery
and petrochemical businesses, of around $7-$8 a barrel in the
second half.
MARKET NEWS
>Wall St rises on news central banks primed to act
>Bonds fall as stock gains; mixed 30 year sale
>Euro firm on hopes of central bank action, soft US data
>Gold steady on weak US data; all eyes on Greece
>Oil rises as OPEC keeps output target steady
>Thai press digest
>Political risk box on Thailand
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
Thailand diary
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)