BANGKOK, June 18 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT -----------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 .SPX 1342.84 1.03% 13.740
USD/JPY JPY= 79.15 0.33% 0.260
10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 1.6453 -- 0.060
SPOT GOLD XAU= 1618.49 -0.57% -9.300
US CRUDE CLc1 85.01 1.17% 0.980
DOW JONES .DJI 12767.17 0.91% 115.26
ASIA ADRS .BKAS 115.37 1.59% 1.81
------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, shares jump in relief rally after Greek
vote
SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Thai stocks lead gains on week
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL
The skytrain operator told Reuters its passenger numbers in
May increased 23 percent to 508,757 per day from 415,202 a year
earlier.
MARKET NEWS
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)