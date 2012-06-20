BANGKOK, June 20 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT -----------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 .SPX 1357.98 0.98% 13.200
USD/JPY JPY= 79.08 0.1% 0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 1.606 -- -0.014
SPOT GOLD XAU= 1619.39 0.17% 2.790
US CRUDE CLc1 83.94 -0.11% -0.090
DOW JONES .DJI 12837.33 0.75% 95.51
ASIA ADRS .BKAS 117.43 1.15% 1.33
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise as investors bet Fed will 'Twist'
again
SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; Spain's debt woes cut volume
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SAHAVIRIYA STEEL INDUSTRIES PCL
The steel firm expects to return to profit by the first
quarter next year even as growing Chinese imports and softening
steel prices continue to bite, the company's President Win
Viriyaprapaikit said.
-- JMT NETWORK SERVICES CO.
A subsidiary of listed handset retailer Jay Mart Pcl
told Reuters it planned an initial public offering by
the third quarter.
-- SRIRACHA CONSTRUCTION PCL
A construction firm specialising in piping fabrication and
mechanical equipment installation has set a price range on its
initial public offering of 14.4 baht to 15.0 baht ($0.46-$0.48),
a source close to the deal told Reuters.
The IPO price is expected to be set on June 20 or June 21.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St gets a lift from hopes for more Fed moves
> Bonds slip as stock gains curb bid before Fed meeting
> Euro gains vs US dollar as Fed decision awaited
> Gold ticks up on Fed stimulus prospects
> Brent crude dips as Iran, West plan July talks
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
Thailand diary
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 31.4 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)