BANGKOK, June 29 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0137 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1329.04 -0.21% -2.810 USD/JPY 79.19 -0.28% -0.220 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5785 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1555.19 0.29% 4.440 US CRUDE 78.41 0.93% 0.720 DOW JONES 12602.26 -0.20% -24.75 ASIA ADRS 115.11 0.25% 0.29 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares down on EU deadlock, awaiting US reaction

SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia falls from 5-week high; Philippine down

STOCKS TO WATCH

- PTT GROUP

Thailand's biggest energy firm is reviewing investment plans worth billions of dollars for two refinery and petrochemical units due to concerns about the impact of Europe's debt crisis on the global economy, the chairman of the units said.

- THANACHART CAPITAL PCL

Fitch Ratings has revised Thanachart Bank Pcl's and majority shareholder Thanachart Capital's outlooks to negative from stable and their ratings have been affirmed.

- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL

Oil major Shell again extended a deadline for Cove Energy shareholders to accept its offer, giving itself more time to decide its next move as it vies with Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production to acquire the explorer.

MARKET NEWS > Wall St pares losses late, ends modestly lower > U.S. bonds rise with safety bid during EU summit > Euro, Aussie wilt on little progress at EU summit > Gold eyes longest monthly losing streak since 1997 > Oil heads for worst quarter since 2008 crisis > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand

Click for cumulative trading value by investor type

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan India

Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

DIARIES & DATA

Thailand diary

U.S. earnings diary

European earnings diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company News European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)