BANGKOK, July 23 Thailand's stock exchange said on Thursday it was well on track to hit its target of 250-billion-baht ($7.19 billion) worth of initial public offerings (IPOs) this year.

"We are confident of reaching the target," Kesara Manchusree chairman of the Stock Exchange of Thaland, told a news conference.

The combined 18 listings on the SET and the smaller Market for Alternative Investment (MAI) so far this year had raised 181 billion baht ($5.20 billion).

Kesara said eight more firms were on course to list later this year, and 16 were filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Last year, 46 IPOs raised nearly 305 billion baht ($8.77 billion). Most were launched after the army took power to end domestic political tensions in May last year.

The main SET index had fallen 3.5 percent so far in 2015, making it Asia's third worst performing index. Net foreign outflows for the year-to-date stood at 28 billion baht ($805 million), following a net outflow 36.6 billion baht ($1.05 billion) in 2014.

Weak economic growth and exports, concerns over banks loan books, An economy struggling to increase the growth rate have hurt sentiment. Expectations that the junta will reshuffle its cabinet has added to uncertainties.

The index of Market for Alternative Investment, which tracks moves of 114 small companies, had declined about 12 percent so far this year.

