BANGKOK, July 23 Thailand's stock exchange said
on Thursday it was well on track to hit its target of
250-billion-baht ($7.19 billion) worth of initial public
offerings (IPOs) this year.
"We are confident of reaching the target," Kesara Manchusree
chairman of the Stock Exchange of Thaland, told a news
conference.
The combined 18 listings on the SET and the smaller Market
for Alternative Investment (MAI) so far this year had raised 181
billion baht ($5.20 billion).
Kesara said eight more firms were on course to list later
this year, and 16 were filing with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC).
Last year, 46 IPOs raised nearly 305 billion baht ($8.77
billion). Most were launched after the army took power to end
domestic political tensions in May last year.
The main SET index had fallen 3.5 percent so far in
2015, making it Asia's third worst performing index. Net foreign
outflows for the year-to-date stood at 28 billion baht ($805
million), following a net outflow 36.6 billion baht ($1.05
billion) in 2014.
Weak economic growth and exports, concerns over banks loan
books, An economy struggling to increase the growth rate have
hurt sentiment. Expectations that the junta will reshuffle its
cabinet has added to uncertainties.
The index of Market for Alternative Investment,
which tracks moves of 114 small companies, had declined about 12
percent so far this year.
($1 = 34.7900 baht)
