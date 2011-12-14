BANGKOK Dec 14 Thailand's central bank chief said on Wednesday that Jan. 3, 2012 would be a special holiday for financial institutions.

"I've already signed off on that," Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul told reporters, adding this would be officially announced later.

Jan. 2 was already a market holiday.

The extra day comes after a cabinet decision this week to make the day a special government holiday to give an extended new year break from Saturday, Dec. 31 to Tuesday, Jan. 3, in part to help those affected by recent flooding to clean up and repair their homes. (Reporting by Boontiwa Wichakul; Editing by Alan Raybould)