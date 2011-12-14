BANGKOK Dec 14 Thailand's central bank
chief said on Wednesday that Jan. 3, 2012 would be a special
holiday for financial institutions.
"I've already signed off on that," Bank of Thailand Governor
Prasarn Trairatvorakul told reporters, adding this would be
officially announced later.
Jan. 2 was already a market holiday.
The extra day comes after a cabinet decision this week to
make the day a special government holiday to give an extended
new year break from Saturday, Dec. 31 to Tuesday, Jan. 3, in
part to help those affected by recent flooding to clean up and
repair their homes.
(Reporting by Boontiwa Wichakul; Editing by Alan Raybould)