BANGKOK, Sept 17 Thailand's Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked stock market authorities and
brokerage firms to strictly monitor trading in share markets,
the regulator's secretary general said on Wednesday.
Vorapol Socatiyanurak said he discussed the issue with the
Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) in a monthly meeting last week.
"I told the SET to strictly monitor the stock trading in
both SET and MAI (Market of Alternative Investment) markets. I
have given the same instruction to brokerage firms," Vorapol
told reporters.
The main SET index, which reflects movements of more
than 500 listed stocks, has risen more than 20 percent this
year, among outperformers in Southeast Asia.
The smaller bourse MAI index has almost doubled thus
far in 2014.
