BANGKOK, Nov 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Child
suspects and victims of crimes in Thailand are commonly paraded
before journalists, who identify them, their families and home
addresses, violating their rights and further traumatising them,
experts say.
The longtime practice of displaying child suspects and
victims to journalists, police, health workers and rights group
staff makes it difficult to repair their lives, the experts said
at a panel discussion about a new journalism training book on
respecting children's rights.
Young suspects often wear masks to "protect" them, but
actually, the mask can cause further damage, said Ticha Na
Nakorn, director of the Baan Kanjanapisek training centre for
young offenders.
"We (Thai society) use masks to protect them, but when
children are wearing masks for press conferences after they have
committed a crime, they come to feel that they are intrinsically
bad," Ticha told a student audience during the discussion.
"This puts enormous pressure on them. Any energy they may
have had to do good disappears."
"The Masked Children", a 176-page book written in Thai by
the local press development Isra Institute with support from
Unicef, fleshes out the lives of five young people, before and
after the crimes in which they were involved.
The book described how a 12-year-old ethnic Karen girl from
Myanmar, who was enslaved and tortured by a Thai couple, was
displayed topless before Thai journalists to show her extensive
scars.
A 15-year-old girl, whose newborn baby went into a coma and
died after being violently shaken by her 30-year-old boyfriend,
described being told to visit her hospitalised child, only to be
surrounded by nearly 50 journalists.
In another case study, journalists revealed the full name of
a 17-year-old boy convicted for murder.
"In Thailand, these children pay a high price for the
media's thirst for ratings and adults' desire for publicity,"
author Prangthip Daorueng wrote in the book.
Unicef estimates that at least 7,000 children in Thailand
are abused every year, mostly sexually, and as many as 32,000
children were in conflict with the law in 2012.
Thai laws protect children and their identity, with clear
penalties for violations, but exposing children to the media is
"a breach of law ignored by everyone", a policeman said in the
book, which will be distributed to media outlets and journalism
schools.
A recent Unicef study, which analysed Thai media coverage
over six months in 2012, found that 21 percent of newspaper
reports and 13 percent of TV reports violated children's rights.
The most common violations were disclosure of the identities
of child victims and suspects, including showing their faces and
revealing their names and details of their schools, relatives
and home addresses, the study said.
"It is not only the media, but also other adults involved in
children's cases - police, charity workers, foundation people.
Many adults want children to be in front of the camera,"
Prangthip told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"Some media people say that if cases are not reported, they
(victims) will not get help," she said. "Adults should try to
come up with a solution together - how they can protect children
without violating them."
She urged the Thai media to protect children's identities
and to focus on crime trends rather than one-off crimes.
"Any negative story, or any story exposing the identity of a
child can harm the child now or in the future. This is
something the media shouldn't do," Prangthip said.
