BANGKOK Jan 9 Myanmar's army chief held a rare meeting with Thailand's defence minister on Monday, when they discussed the opening of new border checkpoints close to a planned multi-billion dollar industrial zone in Dawei.

Min Aung Hlaing, the protege of former Myanmar junta supremo Than Shwe, met for more than an hour in Bangkok with Yutthasak Sasiprapha and outlined plans to improve ties between two countries that have long been at odds over security along a border plagued by ethnic conflicts.

Among the issues discussed was opening additional border checkpoints in Thailand's Western Kanchanaburi province, which is next to Myanmar's Dawei, the site of a planned a $50 billion complex that will be Southeast Asia's largest industrial zone when completed, Yutthasak told reporters.

The 250 sq km (97 sq mile) Dawei Special Economic Zone -- which will include a $8 billion deep sea port, an oil refinery, a coal-fired power plant and a petrochemical factory -- is located in the Tanintharyi region of southern Myanmar on the Indian Ocean, 350 km (217 miles) west of Bangkok.

Italian-Thai Development Pcl, Thailand's largest construction firm, is leading the project and has set up a unit, Dawei Development Co Ltd, to operate and construct the port and related infrastructure.

It is seeking to partners this year for six projects, including power plants, oil and gas, petrochemical, fertilizer and steel-making plants and plans to retain at least 51 percent of the unit and sell 25 percent to the Myanmar private sector.

Security is also a major issue for the two countries, which are concerned that separatist rebels from the powerful Karen National Union might try to disrupt the Dawei projects. Myanmar has reportedly sent troops to guard the 160 km stretch of road to Kanchanaburi. (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Martin Petty and Jonathan Thatcher)