BANGKOK Jan 30 Italian Thai Development Pcl and Rojana Industrial Park will sign in March a $1.7 billion deal to develop the Dawei industrial zone in Myanmar, the Thai government said on Friday.

Plans for Dawei Special Economic Zone complex envisage a 250-sq-km (100-sq-mile) deep-sea port, petrochemical and heavy industry hub on the Thai-Myanmar peninsula. (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Himani Sarkar)