BANGKOK, July 29 Thailand will sign a $1.7
billion deal to develop the first phase of the long-delayed
Dawei Industrial Zone in southeastern Myanmar next week,
Thailand's secretary-general of the state planning agency said
on Wednesday.
The project is arguably Southeast Asia's most ambitious
industrial zone - a 250-sq-km (100-sq-mile) deep-sea port,
petrochemical and heavy industry hub along the slim Thai-Myanmar
peninsula.
The signing will take place in Naypyidaw next Wednesday
between Japan, Thailand and Myanmar, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith,
secretary-general of the National Economic and Social
Development Board, told reporters.
"The Dawei project will link production in the southern
economic corridor and will help Thailand enter into the supply
chain of globally important industries. This will upgrade
Thailand to become a developed nation," he said.
The project's first phase is set to include a 27-square-km
industrial estate and will begin with construction of a 138-km
(86 mile) road from Dawei to Kanchanaburi province, 119 km
northwest of Bangkok.
Italian Thai Development Pcl and Rojana Industrial
Park will have the rights to develop the first phase
of the project.
The Dawei Special Economic Zone project has been stalled for
years. ($1 = 35 baht)
