BANGKOK May 21 The Thai government has approved
a 33.1 billion baht ($1.1 billion) budget for infrastructure in
the west of the country that will link up with a planned $50
billion port and industrial zone in Dawei over the border in
Myanmar.
"We will take care of infrastructure on the Thai side and
improve existing links between the Thai-Myanmar border and towns
and cities in Thailand," acting government spokesman Anusorn
Iamsa-ard said on Monday.
"Many Thai companies are ready to invest in Myanmar and our
job is to support that investment," said Anusorn.
The budget was agreed on at a cabinet meeting held outside
Bangkok on Sunday.
The Dawei project is led by Thailand's biggest building
contractor, Italian-Thai Development Pcl.
The work to be funded by the Thai government includes a
four-lane road linking towns in the west of Thailand to the
Thai-Myanmar border, government offices and new homes to
accommodate Thais who will work in Myanmar.
The Dawei project, launched before the current reformist
government took office in Myanmar just over a year ago, was
slated to be Southeast Asia's largest industrial complex but
Italian-Thai is still trying to find $8.5 billion in funding for
the first phase.
The company hopes to open the highway to the border, a $1.2
billion deep-sea port and infrastructure including a 400-MW
power plant by the end of 2015.
($1 = 31.3400 Thai baht)
