BANGKOK Nov 6 Thai budget carrier Nok Air, majority owned by Thai Airways International Pcl, said on Tuesday it planned to list shares on the Thai stock market in July 2013 as it wanted to raise funds for fleet expansion.

The budget airline planned to submit in December a filing on its share offering to the market regulator, Chief Executive Patee Sarasin told reporters.

It aimed to expand its fleet to 24 planes in 2013 from 18 now, he said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)