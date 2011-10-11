BANGKOK Oct 11 The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is to start trading in oil futures on Monday, Oct. 17, to offer an alternative investment for local investors and help business operators manage energy-related costs better.

TFEX Crude Oil Futures <0#BRO:> will be based on Brent crude futures LCOc1, a widely used benchmark for Thai energy firms. Trading will run in two sessions each day, from 9:45 a.m. to 4:55 p.m. (0245 to 0955 GMT) and 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (1230 to 1530 GMT).

Investors in crude oil futures could include Thai investors, international traders and operators in energy businesses, Kesara Manchusree, managing director of Thailand Futures Exchange Pcl (TFEX), a unit of SET, said on Tuesday.

"In the early stage, local investors may be active players. We hope it will be a risk management tool for the real sector but the key is to boost liquidity in order to attract them," she said.

TFEX's futures products include SET50 stock index futures <0#S50:>, single stock Futures <0#TFX-SSF:>, gold Futures <0#GF:>, silver Futures <0#SVF:>, 5-year government bond Futures <0#TGB5:> and 3-month BIBOR Futures <0#BB3:>. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Alan Raybould)