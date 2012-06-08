BANGKOK, June 8 Thailand's government has approved a plan to boost the country's oil reserves to 90 days from 36 days, which is expected to require about 200 billion baht ($6.3 billion) in investment, Energy Minister Arak Chonlathanont said on Friday.

The plan is to prevent a fuel shortage in the future, he told reporters.

(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)