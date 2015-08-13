UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BANGKOK Aug 13 Thai Finance Minister Sommai Phasee said on Thursday that recent fund outflows of stocks and bonds have been on a relatively smaller scale and were not a key concern.
Foreign investors had sold Thai stocks and bonds in the three months to August worth more than $1 billion, Sommai told reporters.
"The amount was not big. The selling has continued but in a smaller amount," Sommai said. "The central bank governor said he can use existing measures to monitor." (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Jacqueline Wong)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February