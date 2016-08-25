BANGKOK Aug 25 Thailand's military government
plans to open bids in March 2017 for expiring oil and gas
contracts held by Chevron Corp and PTT Exploration and
Production, an energy ministry official said on
Thursday.
Chevron's Thai unit holds concessions to operate the Erawan
gas field. PTTEP operates the Bongkot gas field. Contracts for
the two offshore fields are due to expire in 2022 and 2023.
They have combined production of 2.2 billion cubic feet per
day, or 76 percent of output in the Gulf of Thailand.
Thai authorities are drafting terms and criteria for the
auction, which is expected to be completed by the end of this
year, Veerasak Pungrassamee, director general of the ministry's
Department of Mineral Fuels, told reporters.
The winners will be announced in September next year, he
said, adding legislators will take three months to amend the
energy law, one month longer than planned to make sure of
continuity in production.
PTTEP, Thailand's largest oil and gas explorer, has said it
will bid to operate the Bongkot field. Chevron said it was
committed to its Thailand investments, despite job cuts that
have led to rumours of its exit.
Veerasak said the energy ministry also planned to hold a
long-delayed auction for new oil concessions in late 2017.
The military government put off a bidding round of
concessions for 29 onshore and offshore blocks in early 2015 due
to criticism of contract terms from politicians and activists.
The round was originally planned for 2011 but was on hold
after devastating floods that year and then a political crisis
that began in late 2013 and culminated in a military coup in May
2014.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by William Hardy)