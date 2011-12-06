BANGKOK Dec 6 Two Thai units of CNPC, China's largest oil and gas producer, have signed a contract with unlisted Thai Petroplus Co Ltd and other partners to jointly seek petroleum exploration rights in Thailand, an executive of Thai Petroplus said on Tuesday.

Thai Petroplus aimed to submit bids for exploration rights in an auction in 2012, Chairman Supachai Srisupasksorn told reporters.

The two CPC units are BGP Inc., CNPC (Thailand Branch), which provides geo-prospecting and seismic services, and Greatwall Drilling (Thailand). Other partners include Schlumberger Overseas S.A. and Gen Labs (Thailand).

"After we receive the concession, we will discuss with our partners, especially BGP Inc and CNPC, about taking a stake. Under Thai laws, their holding should be no more than 49 percent," Supachai said.

China National Petroleum Corp, or CNPC, the parent of PetroChina, has invested in Thai oil and gas resources since 1993, according to its website. It has rights and interests in the country and provides oilfield services.

Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP), is keen to join the bidding, Chief Executive Anon Sirisaengtaksin told Reuters.

"We are interested in joining the new round of auctions because Thailand is still a major production base for us," he said.

PTTEP, which ranks among Asia's top 10 explorers and competes with big Chinese oil firms such as CNOOC and Sinopec, is seeking to expand beyond its current number of more than 40 oil and gas exploration and development projects.

Somchai Pumin, a senior official at the Energy Ministry, said the next round of auctions had been pushed back to the middle of 2012 from the original schedule in January and interested bidders could be Thai or foreign investors.

A total of 21 blocks, of which 16 are onshore and 5 offshore, would be opened for bidding next year, Songpope Polachan, director of the Energy Ministry's Mineral Fuels Department, told Reuters.

The last round of bidding was held in 2007. There was supposed to have been an auction in 2009 but it was cancelled because the state agency needed more time to examine the qualifications of the bidders, Songpope said.

Thailand normally holds bidding for oil and gas exploration concessions every two years. ($1 = 30.87 Baht)

