GENEVA, July 7 The Philippines has made a new
complaint to the World Trade Organization in a nine-year-old
dispute over Thailand's treatment of cigarette imports, alleging
Thailand was failing to comply with a 2011 judgment against it,
the WTO said on Friday.
The Philippines originally went to the WTO in 2008 to
complain that Thailand was illegally discriminating against
imports to protect its state-controlled Thailand Tobacco
Monopoly.
It brought the latest complaint after the Thai public
prosecutor filed criminal charges on Jan 26 against Philip
Morris Thailand and one of its former employees over 780 entries
of cigarettes that cleared Thai customs between January 2002 and
August 2003.
