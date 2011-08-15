BANGKOK Aug 15 Thailand's new government wants to implement within six months the policies promised during its election campaign such as a minimum wage of 300 baht ($10) per day and a higher guaranteed farmgate price for rice, a deputy prime minister said on Monday.

"Within 6 months, the Thai people should see the implementation of a minimum wage of 300 baht per day and a reinstatement of the rice buying scheme," Deputy Prime Minister Kittirat Na Ranong told reporters.

The government says it will buy rice at 15,000 baht ($501) per tonne, as promised by the Puea Thai Party, which leads the six-party coalition. That price is well above the level set by the previous government at 11,000 baht.

Rice exporters say such an intervention price would push Thai export prices up to an uncompetitive $850-$870 per tonne and could lead to a collapse in exports as buyers would switch to cheaper rice from Vietnam.

Kittirat is also minister of commerce, in charge of rice intervention.

He said the six-month implementation period also applied to other policies the party proposed during the election campaign, including a starting monthly salary of 15,000 baht for new university graduates, up from 10,640 baht now.

Some employers, especially those who run small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), say the minimum wage measures could cause businesses to collapse, and economists are worried that it will add to the pressure on inflation.

Kittirat said the government would also introduce policies to bring down the cost of living in coming months, including removing temporarily a levy on certain fuels, which would bring pump prices down. ($1 = 29.915 Thai Baht)