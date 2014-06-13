REFILE-UPDATE 1-Chinese supermarkets pull Brazil meat from shelves as food safety fears grow
* No.1 hypermarket chain Sun Art removes Brazil beef from stores
BANGKOK, June 13 Thailand's military government lifted a curfew nationwide on Friday, citing the absence of any violence and the need to support the country's tourism sector.
"As the situation has improved and there have been no incidents that can lead to violence ... and in order to improve tourism, the curfew will be lifted in all remaining provinces," the ruling military council said in a televised announcement.
The curfew had been in place from midnight to 4 a.m. in 47 provinces including the capital Bangkok. It had lifted the curfew in 30 provinces, which include the country's main tourist hotspots, over the past week.
(Reporting by Amty Sawitta Lefevre; Writing by Maertin Petty; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* No.1 hypermarket chain Sun Art removes Brazil beef from stores
* Intec Pharma initiates Phase I trial of accordion pill for cannabinoid therapies
AMSTERDAM, March 22 A corruption investigation into Dutch financial services company ING Groep includes past "irregular transactions" between telecoms company VimpelCom and Uzbek officials, Dutch prosecutors said on Wednesday.