UPDATE 3-Activist hedge fund critical of Walt Disney's move on Disneyland Paris
* Disneyland Paris has struggled with losses and debts (Adds comment from source familiar with the matter)
(Repeats to attach alert)
BANGKOK May 28 Thailand's information technology ministry blocked Facebook on Wednesday and planned to hold talks with other social networking sites to stem protests against the military government, a senior official said.
"We have blocked Facebook temporarily and tomorrow we will call a meeting with other social media, like Twitter and Instagram, to ask for cooperation from them," Surachai Srisaracam, permanent secretary of the Information and Communications Technology Ministry, told Reuters.
"Right now there's a campaign to ask for people to stage protests against the army so we need to ask for cooperation from social media to help us stop the spread of critical messages about the coup," he said.
Print and broadcast media have already been instructed to refrain from critical reporting of the military's May 22 takeover. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Alan Raybould and Alex Richardson)
* Disneyland Paris has struggled with losses and debts (Adds comment from source familiar with the matter)
March 14 U.S. electronics payments company Euronet Worldwide Inc on Tuesday offered to buy money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for more than $1 billion, trumping a bid by Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
LONDON/PARIS, March 14 An activist hedge fund has clubbed together with other minority shareholders to object to plans by Walt Disney to take full control of the debt-laden Paris theme park operator, Euro Disney, according to a letter seen by Reuters.