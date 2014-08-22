BANGKOK Aug 22 "Is she dead yet?"
Thai opposition activist Kritsuda Khunasen said she was
blindfolded and struggling to regain consciousness when she
heard this chilling query from one of her interrogators.
She was detained for nearly a month by the Thai military
after it toppled the government of Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra on May 22. Kritsuda said she was beaten by soldiers
and hooded with a plastic bag until she blacked out.
"That was the moment I thought I'd died," she told Reuters
via Skype from a secret location in Europe, where she is seeking
political asylum.
Junta chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha has dismissed
Kritsuda's claims as "totally untrue" and ignored United Nations
calls for an investigation.
But allegations of abuse in military custody, plus signs of
defiance on Thai campuses, undermine Prayuth's claim that the
junta is - to borrow the title of his Friday-night TV address to
the nation - "returning happiness to the people".
Prayuth has sought to reassure tourists, foreign investors
and fellow Thais that the military has restored calm after
months of divisive and sometimes deadly street protests.
But anti-coup activists and human rights monitors say that
calm is sustained by a climate of fear, selectively but
ruthlessly applied against opponents of a military eager to
avoid its past mistakes.
Its 2006 coup, which overthrew the protest-besieged
government of telecoms billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra, led only
to further unrest that culminated in the military's bloody
crackdown on Thaksin's "red shirt" supporters in 2010. His
sister Yingluck was elected by a landslide the following year.
This time round, the junta - formally called the National
Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) - has worked systematically
to snuff out all challenges to its authority, no matter how
small, said Sunai Phasuk, senior researcher for the New
York-based Human Rights Watch.
"They don't blink," he said. "They have power and they use
it. They don't care about criticism from the outside world or
human rights groups."
The NCPO has detained hundreds of activists, academics,
journalists and politicians, and set about purging the
bureaucracy of Thaksin sympathisers.
Red shirt leaders told Reuters their movements were
monitored, their phones tapped and their families harassed.
"We are very afraid. Most of our members have gone into
hiding or are laying low," said a prominent red shirt activist
on condition of anonymity. "There are people lurking outside our
children's schools."
The junta has silenced other political opponents by publicly
threatening to seize their assets. Dissenters living abroad have
had their Thai passports revoked.
The military has also shut down websites and exploited
draconian laws that forbid all criticism of Thailand's royal
family. Martial law remains in place nationwide.
"People who disagree with the coup still live in fear," said
Human Right Watch's Sunai. He believed a long period of
oppressive military rule could backfire by triggering the very
unrest it was designed to suppress.
"Then there will be a very serious threat of violent
confrontation," he said.
CAMPUS CRACKDOWN
On Thursday, General Prayuth was elected prime minister by a
junta-appointed national assembly, whose members are mostly
acting or retired soldiers and police. He has promised to hold
elections by the end of 2015.
With the protests that crippled parts of Bangkok over,
consumer confidence in July hit an 11-month high. On Monday, the
assembly rubber-stamped the junta's 2015 budget bill.
But tourism, which accounts for about a 10th of Thailand's
economy, is struggling: the number of foreign visitors in July
fell 10.9 percent from a year earlier, according to data from
the Department of Tourism.
The military has hailed its own efforts to foster unity
through so-called "reconciliation centres" and campaigns to
educate red shirt members, particularly in pro-Thaksin rural
strongholds in the north and northeast.
"In red shirt villages leaders told them twisted information
which led them to being brainwashed," General Kampanart Ruddith,
assistant army chief of staff, told Reuters. "We must tell
villagers what correct democracy is."
Kritsuda, the alleged torture victim, was also a red shirt
activist. She was released without charge in late June, then
fled Thailand, telling Reuters her interrogators had threatened
to kill her if she spoke about her detention.
A spokesperson for Navi Pillay, the United Nations High
Commissioner for Human Rights, called on Aug. 5 for an
"independent and detailed investigation" of Kritsuda's
allegations.
NCPO spokesman Colonel Winthai Suvaree said it had released
all detainees, referred to as "war captives" by the military.
"Nobody was ever mistreated or harmed and we have never kept
anyone beyond seven days," he said. "We can assure you that
nobody is being detained still."
Yet reports of abuse persist. A student at a Bangkok
university told Reuters how he and three friends were
interrogated by soldiers and police for putting up anti-coup
stickers around campus.
After a night of questioning at a police station, he said
the four students were ordered into an unmarked van with no
licence plates and blindfolded by soldiers carrying submachine
guns. The soldiers told the students the van was heading for a
military base, where four graves would be dug and a last meal
served.
The students were released unharmed the next day, but were
now too "spooked" to protest against the junta, said one of
them, who asked to go by the nickname Gai.
"It's not like I want to die," he said.
Elsewhere, students are growing bolder. On Aug. 8, a group
called the League of Liberal Thammasat for Democracy (LLTD) at
Bangkok's Thammasat University were warned by the military
authorities to cancel a seminar on the interim constitution,
which gives the junta sweeping powers. The group ignored the
order.
"People are testing the water to see what they can and can't
do," said Chiranuch Premchaiporn, director of the independent
news website Prachatai.
In another small sign of dissent, hundreds of leaflets, some
bearing the words "No Coup," were scattered outside the army's
Bangkok headquarters in mid-August. A junta spokesman called the
act "unacceptable".
THE ELITE'S WEAPON
Another powerful tool for silencing dissent is Thailand's
lese-majeste law, which imposes heavy sentences for even mild
criticism of the monarchy. General Prayuth is a staunch
royalist.
On Tuesday, a spokesperson said the UN High Commissioner for
Human Rights was "seriously concerned about the prosecution and
harsh sentencing" of suspects for lese-majeste.
At least 13 new cases have been opened since the May 22
coup, while older cases have been revived, with "chilling
effects on freedom of expression," said Ravina Shamdasani in a
statement.
On Aug. 14, Bangkok taxi-driver Yuthasak Kangwanwongsakul,
43, was sentenced to two years and six months in jail for
talking about social inequality with a passenger, who secretly
recorded the conversation on his mobile phone and filed a
lese-majeste complaint with police.
On the same day, Patiwat Saraiyaem, 23, a student from Khon
Kaen University, was arrested for appearing in a play featuring
a fictional monarch. The play's student director, Pornthip
Munkong, 25, was arrested the following day.
The play was performed in October but the complaint was
lodged only last month by a soldier who police have not
identified.
"The lese-majeste law is the last weapon left in the elite's
legal arsenal to suppress pro-democratic sentiments and
movements," David Streckfuss, a Thailand-based scholar who
monitors lese-majeste laws.
Thailand has been divided for a decade between the royalist
establishment, backed by the military and the conservative
middle class, and the mostly poorer, rural supporters of the
Shinawatra family.
Fuelling the crisis is a deep anxiety, particularly among
the traditional elite, about the future of the monarchy. King
Bhumibol Adulyadej is widely revered but his heir, Crown Prince
Vajiralongkorn, has yet to command the same devotion.
The junta insists that laws protecting the monarchy are
necessary to maintain order.
CLEANING UP ONLINE
Website managers say censorship is more heavy-handed now than
after the 2006 coup, thanks in part to the Computer Crimes Act.
Passed in 2007 by the previous junta-appointed assembly, the
vague and arbitrary law has been used "to pressure and
intimidate online journalists, editors, and political
activists," said the New York-based Committee to Protect
Journalists.
A Thai website editor said the authorities have developed
new ways to access personal information from anyone who clicked
on one of hundreds of blocked websites.
"Users are redirected to a state web landing page and asked
to log in through a fake Facebook, for example, and asked to
submit personal information," said the editor, who asked not to
be named for fear of violating the junta's orders.
The state's Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD)
explained its rational on June 20 on its Facebook page.
Collecting user data is "supported by Article 26 of the
Computer Crimes Act (2007)," the TCSD said in a statement. "This
way, the TCSD can manage more witnesses which could lead to more
prosecutions and make the online community clean."
(Additional reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak and Aukkarapon
Niyomyat; Editing by Alan Raybould and Alex Richardson)