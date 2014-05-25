* Protests organised on social media
* Keep numbers small to stretch army
* Few wear 'political colours', melt into crowds
By Simon Webb and Paul Mooney
BANGKOK, May 26 The Thai military may have a
well-rehearsed coup playbook after overthrowing a dozen
governments, but it's never come up against the power of social
media, as used by dissenters worldwide to share information -
and that may prove a game-changer.
Since seizing control of the state on Thursday, Thailand's
armed forces have arrested protest leaders, banned gatherings,
gagged domestic media, blocked cable news networks and captured
weapons from militant opposition groups. But they are struggling
to deal with protests in cities that are erupting more like
flash mobs than political rallies.
Protesters appear in droves only to melt away when soldiers
link hands to encircle them. And when troops pick off and detain
more vocal demonstrators, the others swiftly disperse and
regroup elsewhere.
In uprisings as different in origin and outcome as the
so-called Arab Spring and the London riots in 2011, the
tech-savvy have harnessed social media platforms such as
microblogging site Twitter to arrange rally points,
share police or military positions and let others know about
workarounds should authorities, as in Turkey, attempt to block
the online chatter.
Protesters say they are keeping numbers low and gatherings
scattered, to avoid presenting an easy target for any violent
response. The protests appear to be stretching the army.
"We will do these small demonstrations every day until the
coup is over," said one man at a protest on Sunday, who declined
to be identified. "The people are not afraid any more. We will
keep fighting."
The military has banned political gatherings of more than
five people. "We would like to ask all people to avoid gathering
to stage protests because it's not a usual situation for the
democratic process," deputy army spokesman Winthai Suvaree said
in a televised statement on Sunday.
SHAKING THE ROOTS
Protesters remain defiant. What began as a small group
gathered outside a central Bangkok shopping mall on Sunday and
swelled to several hundred after a lengthy and intense stand-off
with the military that had huge play on Twitter.
It was difficult to calculate the size of the crowd because
it was unclear who was protesting and who was simply watching,
said a Reuters reporter at the scene. When authorities closed
the public transport system stations at the nearest stop, word
quickly spread on social media. Eventually, the troops withdrew,
followed by a baying crowd.
Most gatherings have been held outside malls and mass
transit intersections - drawing in onlookers and passers-by and
again making it hard for soldiers to crack down.
"We'll have 100-200 people at different places," said one
man, who didn't want to be named, at a Bangkok protest on
Saturday. "This way, if we keep the numbers small, the army
won't do anything. We'll shake the roots until the tree is
uplifted and falls to the ground."
Groups have protested in the capital, in the northern city
of Chiang Mai and, according to media, in Khon Khaen in the
northeast.
In contrast, the military's use of media has been old
fashioned, with an army spokesman reading out statements on TV
from a plain desk against a white background, in a scene
reminiscent of military coups in Latin America in the 1960s and
1970s. The camera switches to focus on a printed copy of the
proclamation each time a statement is made.
Three days after the coup, the junta's National Council for
Peace and Command (NCPO) still has no website.
(Additional reporting by Martin Petty and Khettiya Jittapong;
Editing by Sarah Edmonds and Ian Geoghegan)